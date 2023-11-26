Patriots vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 12
The New England Patriots' (2-8) injury report has nine players listed heading into a Sunday, November 26 game against the New York Giants (3-8). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at MetLife Stadium.
In their most recent game, the Patriots lost 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Giants' last outing finished in a 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders.
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Myles Bryant
|DB
|Chest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deatrich Wise
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Riley Reiff
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyre Phillips
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bobby McCain
|S
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DL
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|Neck
|Doubtful
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Tre Hawkins III
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Sean Harlow
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Finger
|Limited Participation In Practice
Patriots vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Patriots Season Insights
- The Patriots are totaling 294.5 yards per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank 16th defensively with 326.5 yards allowed per game.
- The Patriots have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking second-worst with 14.1 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 24th in the NFL (23.8 points allowed per game).
- The Patriots are averaging 199.6 passing yards per game on offense (22nd in the NFL), and they rank 18th on the other side of the ball with 228.8 passing yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, New England ranks 26th in the NFL with 94.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 10th in rushing yards allowed per contest (97.7).
- With 10 forced turnovers (28th in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Patriots' -6 turnover margin ranks 26th in the NFL.
Patriots vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Patriots (-4)
- Moneyline: Patriots (-210), Giants (+170)
- Total: 34 points
