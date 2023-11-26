How to Watch Patriots vs. Giants on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (2-8) visit the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will attempt to break a three-game losing streak.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
Patriots Insights
- This year, the Patriots average 11.8 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Giants allow (25.9).
- The Patriots collect 77.2 fewer yards per game (294.5), than the Giants allow per outing (371.7).
- This season, New England piles up 94.9 rushing yards per game, 40.2 fewer than New York allows per contest (135.1).
- The Patriots have 16 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 16 takeaways.
Patriots Away Performance
- On the road, the Patriots average fewer points (13 per game) than overall (14.1). They also allow more (25 per game) than overall (23.8).
- The Patriots pick up fewer yards in road games (272 per game) than they do overall (294.5), but also concede fewer in road games (321.5 per game) than overall (326.5).
- On the road, the Patriots accumulate fewer rushing yards (92.5 per game) than they do overall (94.9). But they also give up fewer rushing yards in away games (81) than overall (97.7).
- On the road, the Patriots convert more third downs (35.8%) than they do overall (34.1%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (39%) than overall (39.6%).
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at Miami
|L 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Washington
|L 20-17
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|Indianapolis
|L 10-6
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|at New York
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/18/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
