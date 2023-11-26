Patriots vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New England Patriots (2-8) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Patriots and the Giants.
Patriots vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Patriots
|3.5
|34
|-185
|+150
Patriots vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
New England Patriots
- New England's contests this year have an average point total of 42.1, 8.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Patriots have covered the spread only two times in 10 games with a set spread.
- The Patriots have won 33.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (1-2).
- New England has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.
New York Giants
- Giants games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 34 points in seven of 11 outings.
- The average over/under for New York's matchups this season is 41.0, 7.0 more points than this game's point total.
- The Giants are 3-7-1 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Giants have won two out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.
- New York has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +150 or more by bookmakers this season.
Patriots vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Patriots
|14.1
|32
|23.8
|21
|42.1
|8
|10
|Giants
|13.5
|31
|25.9
|30
|41.0
|7
|11
Patriots vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends
Patriots
- New England has not covered the spread and is 0-3 overall in its last three contests.
- In New England's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.
- The Patriots have a -97-point negative scoring differential this season (-9.7 per game). The Giants also have been outscored, by 136 points (12.4 per game).
Giants
- New York has covered the spread once, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three games.
- In their past three contests, the Giants have gone over the total twice.
- The Patriots have been outscored by 97 points this season (9.7 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 136 points (12.4 per game).
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.1
|42.3
|41.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|22.8
|23.5
|ATS Record
|2-8-0
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-7-0
|2-4-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|0-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|1-3
|0-3
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.0
|40.3
|41.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.4
|21.8
|25.9
|ATS Record
|3-7-1
|1-2-1
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-8-0
|0-4-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-8
|1-3
|1-5
