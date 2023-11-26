The New England Patriots (2-8) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Patriots and the Giants.

Patriots vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots 3.5 34 -185 +150

Patriots vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

New England's contests this year have an average point total of 42.1, 8.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Patriots have covered the spread only two times in 10 games with a set spread.

The Patriots have won 33.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (1-2).

New England has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

New York Giants

Giants games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 34 points in seven of 11 outings.

The average over/under for New York's matchups this season is 41.0, 7.0 more points than this game's point total.

The Giants are 3-7-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Giants have won two out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +150 or more by bookmakers this season.

Patriots vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Patriots 14.1 32 23.8 21 42.1 8 10 Giants 13.5 31 25.9 30 41.0 7 11

Patriots vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

New England has not covered the spread and is 0-3 overall in its last three contests.

In New England's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

The Patriots have a -97-point negative scoring differential this season (-9.7 per game). The Giants also have been outscored, by 136 points (12.4 per game).

Giants

New York has covered the spread once, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three games.

In their past three contests, the Giants have gone over the total twice.

The Patriots have been outscored by 97 points this season (9.7 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 136 points (12.4 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 42.3 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22.8 23.5 ATS Record 2-8-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.0 40.3 41.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 21.8 25.9 ATS Record 3-7-1 1-2-1 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 0-4-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 1-3 1-5

