Will Rhamondre Stevenson get into the end zone when the New England Patriots and the New York Giants come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Rhamondre Stevenson score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Stevenson, has carried the ball 126 times for 482 yards (48.2 per game), with three touchdowns.

Stevenson has also caught 32 passes for 229 yards (22.9 per game).

Stevenson has rushed for a TD in three games (of 10 games played).

Rhamondre Stevenson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Saints 8 24 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 10 46 1 5 24 0 Week 7 Bills 9 34 0 6 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 10 39 0 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 9 87 1 4 42 0 Week 10 Colts 20 88 0 3 14 0

