Will Stefon Diggs cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -137 (Bet $13.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Diggs' team-best 895 yards receiving (81.4 per game) have come on 77 catches (110 targets) and he has scored seven touchdowns.

Diggs has had a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Stefon Diggs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1 Week 10 Broncos 5 3 34 0 Week 11 Jets 8 4 27 0

