The Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play in a Week 12 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield's seven grabs have turned into 53 yards (7.6 per game). He has been targeted on 10 occasions.

Sherfield, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Trent Sherfield Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 1 9 0

