Vermont vs. Delaware Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Sunday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (3-3) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-3) at Hertz Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-63, with Vermont coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 26.
The Catamounts are coming off of a 62-50 loss to Western Kentucky in their last game on Saturday.
Vermont vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
Vermont vs. Delaware Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 66, Delaware 63
Other America East Predictions
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- The Catamounts defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats in a 58-53 win on November 17. It was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Vermont is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.
Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins
- 58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 264) on November 17
- 60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 308) on November 6
Vermont Leaders
- Emma Utterback: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 45.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Anna Olson: 10.2 PTS, 60.5 FG%
- Delaney Richason: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Bella Vito: 4.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 27.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Malia Lenz: 2.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 54.3 points per game, 324th in college basketball, and allowing 53.0 per contest, 30th in college basketball) and have a +8 scoring differential.
