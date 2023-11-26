Sunday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (3-3) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-3) at Hertz Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-63, with Vermont coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 26.

The Catamounts are coming off of a 62-50 loss to Western Kentucky in their last game on Saturday.

Vermont vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Vermont vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 66, Delaware 63

Other America East Predictions

Vermont Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats in a 58-53 win on November 17. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Vermont is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 264) on November 17

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 308) on November 6

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 45.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

15.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 45.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Anna Olson: 10.2 PTS, 60.5 FG%

10.2 PTS, 60.5 FG% Delaney Richason: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

8.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Bella Vito: 4.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 27.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

4.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 27.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Malia Lenz: 2.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 54.3 points per game, 324th in college basketball, and allowing 53.0 per contest, 30th in college basketball) and have a +8 scoring differential.

