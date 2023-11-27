Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 27?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Brad Marchand going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- In six of 20 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- On the power play, Marchand has accumulated two goals and seven assists.
- Marchand averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|22:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|20:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|L 5-4
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
