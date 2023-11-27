Brad Marchand will be among those in action Monday when his Boston Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. If you're considering a bet on Marchand against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

Brad Marchand vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand has averaged 19:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Marchand has scored a goal in six of 20 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchand has a point in 14 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

Marchand has an assist in 10 of 20 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Marchand has an implied probability of 40% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 60.6% of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 20 Games 3 19 Points 1 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

