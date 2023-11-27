Monday's NHL slate features a contest between the heavily favored Boston Bruins (14-3-3, -250 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4, +200 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in nine of 20 games this season.

In the 16 times this season the Bruins have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 10-6 in those games.

The Blue Jackets have secured an upset victory in five, or 26.3%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Boston is 4-1 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Columbus is 1-2 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 7-3-0 5.9 3.70 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.70 3.30 10 29.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 7-3 6-3-1 6.6 3.00 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 3.00 3.40 1 3.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-8 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

