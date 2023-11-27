The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (14-3-3), visit the 16th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4), on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Bruins are 5-3-2 in their past 10 contests, putting up 37 goals while allowing 33 in that time. On 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (29.4%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)

Bruins (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (14-3-3 overall) have a 2-3-5 record in games that have required overtime.

Boston is 3-1-3 (nine points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

Boston has scored exactly two goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals 17 times, and are 13-2-2 in those games (to record 28 points).

In the nine games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 4-3-2 to record 10 points.

In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 7-3-2 to register 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.4 Goals Scored 2.82 24th 4th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.45 24th 14th 31.5 Shots 30.1 19th 21st 31.5 Shots Allowed 33.5 29th 9th 22.73% Power Play % 10.45% 28th 3rd 88.16% Penalty Kill % 88.89% 2nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.