A pair of clubs at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Boston Bruins (second in the Eastern Conference at 14-3-3) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (16th in the Eastern Conference at 6-12-4), square off on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have gone 10-6 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Boston is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 71.4% chance to win.

Boston's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 68 (7th) Goals 62 (19th) 50 (4th) Goals Allowed 76 (30th) 15 (13th) Power Play Goals 7 (27th) 9 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (1st)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over seven times.

The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 5.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).

During the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 68 this season.

The Bruins are ranked fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 50 total goals (2.5 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +18 this season.

