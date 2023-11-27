David Pastrnak and Zachary Werenski are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet at Nationwide Arena on Monday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 31 points. He has 13 goals and 18 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 5 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 1 2 8 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's most productive contributors through 20 games, with seven goals and 12 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Charlie Coyle has nine goals and nine assists for Boston.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 25 2 0 2 4 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 1

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

Werenski's 15 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has recorded one goal and 14 assists in 20 games.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 4 4 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Boone Jenner is a top offensive contributor for Columbus with 14 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added three assists in 22 games.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 at Devils Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 2 0 2 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

