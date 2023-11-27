Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 27?
Can we anticipate Charlie Coyle lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Coyle stats and insights
- Coyle has scored in six of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.
- Coyle averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Coyle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|18:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|4
|3
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-4
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
