Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 27?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Charlie McAvoy a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- On the power play, McAvoy has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- McAvoy averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
McAvoy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|25:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|27:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|26:49
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|23:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|24:21
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|26:44
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|3
|0
|3
|26:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
