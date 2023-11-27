David Pastrnak will be among those on the ice Monday when his Boston Bruins meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Fancy a bet on Pastrnak in the Bruins-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

David Pastrnak vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

1.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 19:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Pastrnak has scored a goal in a game 11 times this year over 20 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 16 of 20 games this year, Pastrnak has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 20 games this season, Pastrnak has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pastrnak goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 64.5%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 20 Games 3 31 Points 5 13 Goals 3 18 Assists 2

