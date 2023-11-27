The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ian Mitchell find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Mitchell stats and insights

Mitchell is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Mitchell has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Mitchell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 5-2 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:59 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.