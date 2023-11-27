Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 27?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake DeBrusk a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrusk stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|L 5-4
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
