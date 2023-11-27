The Boston Bruins, including Jake DeBrusk, are in action Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on DeBrusk in the Bruins-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, DeBrusk has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.

In three of 19 games this year, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

DeBrusk has a point in eight games this year through 19 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In five of 19 games this season, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrusk's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of DeBrusk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 19 Games 3 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

