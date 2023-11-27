For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kevin Shattenkirk a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:36 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-2 11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:23 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:58 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

