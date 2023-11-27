For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Poitras a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:00 Away L 5-4

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

