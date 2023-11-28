The Chicago Bulls (5-13) will visit the Boston Celtics (13-4) after losing six road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Bulls matchup.

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-11.5) 217.5 -700 +500 FanDuel Celtics (-12.5) 217 -900 +610

Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info

Celtics vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Celtics average 115.8 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 107.3 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +145 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Bulls are being outscored by 5.5 points per game, with a -100 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.7 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 112.2 per contest (10th in league).

These teams average a combined 222.5 points per game, five more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 219.5 points per game combined, two more points than this contest's over/under.

Boston has covered nine times in 17 games with a spread this season.

Chicago has compiled a 5-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Celtics and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Bulls +15000 +8000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.