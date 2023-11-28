The Boston Celtics (13-4) host the Chicago Bulls (5-13) after winning seven home games in a row. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 119 - Bulls 102

Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 11.5)

Celtics (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-17.4)

Celtics (-17.4) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.0

The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Bulls this year, tallying an ATS record of 9-8-0, as opposed to the 5-13-0 mark of the Bulls.

Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 50% of the time this season (nine out of 18). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (seven out of 17).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 2-7, while the Celtics are 12-4 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics own a top-five defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 107.3 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank eighth with 115.8 points scored per contest.

Boston is allowing 43.8 boards per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by averaging 46.8 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Celtics are putting up just 24.2 dimes per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

Boston, who is seventh in the league with 12.6 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

The Celtics rank fourth-best in the NBA by draining 15.3 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 18th in the league at 35.6%.

