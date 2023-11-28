Celtics vs. Bulls November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (4-7) will turn to Zach LaVine (24.5 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they try to knock off Jayson Tatum (29.7, seventh) and the Boston Celtics (8-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI.
Celtics vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, NBCS-CHI
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum puts up 29.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.
- Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Derrick White averages 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday posts 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field and 25.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gets the Bulls 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Nikola Vucevic is putting up 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He's draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor.
- LaVine gives the Bulls 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Alex Caruso gives the Bulls 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while averaging 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Coby White is putting up 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He is draining 30.8% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
Celtics vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Bulls
|119.6
|Points Avg.
|109.8
|105.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.7
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|44.3%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|34.9%
