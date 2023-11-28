How to Watch the Celtics vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (5-13) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (13-4) on November 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info
|Celtics vs Bulls Injury Report
|Celtics vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Bulls Prediction
|Celtics vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
- In games Boston shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
- The Celtics average 115.8 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up.
- Boston has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 112.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Celtics are scoring 11.5 more points per game (122.6) than they are on the road (111.1).
- Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, giving up 104.7 points per game, compared to 109.1 in road games.
- The Celtics are making 17.0 threes per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.9 more threes and 6.5% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Calf
|Jrue Holiday
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Derrick White
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.