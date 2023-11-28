Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Tuesday's over/under for Tatum is 28.5 points. That's 0.4 more than his season average of 28.1.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Tatum has made 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Jaylen Brown's 21.4-point scoring average is 2.1 less than Tuesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Brown has averaged 3.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

