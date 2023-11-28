TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (13-4) and Chicago Bulls (5-13) will square off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, NBCS-CHI

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics beat the Hawks on Sunday, 113-103. Their leading scorer was Tatum with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 34 9 4 2 0 5 Jaylen Brown 21 7 3 1 0 2 Derrick White 15 4 11 3 0 0

Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 4.1 assists and 8.9 boards per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (10th in league).

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White's numbers for the season are 13.9 points, 3.8 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Al Horford is putting up 6.3 points, 2.5 assists and 6.5 boards per contest.

Sam Hauser's numbers for the season are 9.7 points, 0.8 assists and 3 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27.9 8.3 4.4 0.9 0.5 3.2 Jaylen Brown 19.2 3.8 3.6 1 0.5 2.1 Kristaps Porzingis 13.8 5.3 1.7 0.6 1.4 1 Derrick White 11.2 3.3 4.8 0.7 0.6 1.6 Jrue Holiday 9 6 3.6 0.6 0.7 1.1

