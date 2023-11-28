Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Bulls - November 28
TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (13-4) and Chicago Bulls (5-13) will square off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, NBCS-CHI
Celtics' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Celtics beat the Hawks on Sunday, 113-103. Their leading scorer was Tatum with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|34
|9
|4
|2
|0
|5
|Jaylen Brown
|21
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Derrick White
|15
|4
|11
|3
|0
|0
Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 4.1 assists and 8.9 boards per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (10th in league).
- Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Derrick White's numbers for the season are 13.9 points, 3.8 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Al Horford is putting up 6.3 points, 2.5 assists and 6.5 boards per contest.
- Sam Hauser's numbers for the season are 9.7 points, 0.8 assists and 3 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|27.9
|8.3
|4.4
|0.9
|0.5
|3.2
|Jaylen Brown
|19.2
|3.8
|3.6
|1
|0.5
|2.1
|Kristaps Porzingis
|13.8
|5.3
|1.7
|0.6
|1.4
|1
|Derrick White
|11.2
|3.3
|4.8
|0.7
|0.6
|1.6
|Jrue Holiday
|9
|6
|3.6
|0.6
|0.7
|1.1
