Jaylen Brown NBA Player Preview vs. the Bulls - November 28
The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, take the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Bulls
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|23.5
|21.4
|20.3
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.8
|4.0
|Assists
|2.5
|3.4
|3.8
|PRA
|--
|29.6
|28.1
|PR
|--
|26.2
|24.3
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|2.3
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Bulls
- Brown has taken 18.1 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 19.1% and 18.2%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's taken 7.1 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 15th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 98.8 possessions per contest.
- The Bulls allow 112.2 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Bulls allow 46.1 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.
- The Bulls are the 24th-ranked team in the league, giving up 27.3 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have allowed 14.7 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.
Jaylen Brown vs. the Bulls
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/9/2023
|39
|19
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|11/21/2022
|38
|25
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|11/4/2022
|34
|16
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10/24/2022
|35
|21
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
