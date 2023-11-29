Alexander Newhook will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Newhook are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Alexander Newhook vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Newhook Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Newhook has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 16:43 on the ice per game.

In four of 21 games this year Newhook has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Newhook has a point in nine games this season (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Newhook has an assist in six of 21 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Newhook's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Newhook going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Newhook Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 3 12 Points 2 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

