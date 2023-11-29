The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) and Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) square off at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Blue Jackets took down the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Canadiens' offense has totaled 25 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 34 goals. They have registered 34 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (14.7%). They are 4-6-0 over those games.

Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Wednesday's game.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Blue Jackets 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (-135)

Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (9-10-2 overall) have posted a record of 6-2-8 in matchups that have required OT this season.

In the nine games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Canadiens registered only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Montreal has earned three points (1-5-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Canadiens have scored at least three goals in 12 games, earning 17 points from those contests.

Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games this season and has registered nine points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 1-1-1 (three points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Canadiens went 8-9-1 in those matchups (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blue Jackets Rank Blue Jackets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 2.91 Goals Scored 2.71 28th 22nd 3.39 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 17th 30.5 Shots 28.5 28th 29th 33.5 Shots Allowed 34.5 30th 28th 11.11% Power Play % 17.95% 22nd 2nd 89.23% Penalty Kill % 73.49% 29th

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

