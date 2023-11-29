Brendan Gallagher will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Montreal Canadiens face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Thinking about a bet on Gallagher in the Canadiens-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

Gallagher's plus-minus this season, in 13:57 per game on the ice, is -12.

Gallagher has a goal in five games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gallagher has a point in six games this season (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Gallagher has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 21 games played.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Gallagher goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25.6% of Gallagher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 78 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 4 9 Points 4 5 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

