Here's a look at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Canadiens ready for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Carey Price G Out Knee
Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee
Chris Wideman D Out Back
David Savard D Out Upper Body
Arber Xhekaj D Out Upper Body
Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body
Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle
Daniil Tarasov G Out Knee
Damon Severson D Out Oblique

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Season Insights

  • The Canadiens have 57 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.
  • Montreal concedes 3.5 goals per game (73 total), which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -16, they are 29th in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

  • The Blue Jackets score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (67 total, 2.9 per game).
  • Its -11 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Blue Jackets (-135) Canadiens (+110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.