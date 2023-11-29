Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - November 29
Here's a look at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Canadiens ready for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 PM ET.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Arber Xhekaj
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 57 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.
- Montreal concedes 3.5 goals per game (73 total), which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -16, they are 29th in the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (67 total, 2.9 per game).
- Its -11 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blue Jackets (-135)
|Canadiens (+110)
|6.5
