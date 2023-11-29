The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) will host the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) on Wednesday, with the Blue Jackets coming off a victory and the Canadiens off a defeat.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Canadiens vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/26/2023 Canadiens Blue Jackets 4-3 (F/OT) MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.5 goals per game (73 in total), 23rd in the league.

The Canadiens have 57 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 21 6 11 17 16 10 53.3% Cole Caufield 21 6 11 17 8 7 33.3% Michael Matheson 21 5 10 15 23 5 - Sean Monahan 21 6 7 13 9 10 58.9% Alexander Newhook 21 6 6 12 17 8 38.9%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 78 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL action in goals against.

The Blue Jackets' 67 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players