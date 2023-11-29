How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) will host the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) on Wednesday, with the Blue Jackets coming off a victory and the Canadiens off a defeat.
You can see the Blue Jackets look to hold off the Canadiens on ESPN+ and BSOH.
Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|Blue Jackets
|4-3 (F/OT) MON
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens give up 3.5 goals per game (73 in total), 23rd in the league.
- The Canadiens have 57 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|21
|6
|11
|17
|16
|10
|53.3%
|Cole Caufield
|21
|6
|11
|17
|8
|7
|33.3%
|Michael Matheson
|21
|5
|10
|15
|23
|5
|-
|Sean Monahan
|21
|6
|7
|13
|9
|10
|58.9%
|Alexander Newhook
|21
|6
|6
|12
|17
|8
|38.9%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 78 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Blue Jackets' 67 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Boone Jenner
|23
|11
|5
|16
|7
|11
|56.7%
|Zachary Werenski
|21
|1
|14
|15
|6
|9
|-
|Ivan Provorov
|23
|2
|12
|14
|14
|3
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|21
|7
|6
|13
|4
|12
|20%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|23
|3
|8
|11
|10
|6
|-
