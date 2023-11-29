Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) and the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) at Nationwide Arena sees the Blue Jackets as home favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+110). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Montreal and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 21 games this season.

The Blue Jackets have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

This season the Canadiens have six wins in the 18 games in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has had moneyline odds set at -135 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Montreal has 14 games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 4-10 in those contests.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 8-2 6-3-1 6.6 3.30 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 3.30 3.20 2 6.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.4 2.50 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.50 3.40 5 14.7% Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

