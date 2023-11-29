Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
When the Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Montreal Canadiens at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Boone Jenner and Nicholas Suzuki should be among the top players to keep an eye on.
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Blue Jackets (-135)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Suzuki is a key offensive option for Montreal, with 17 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and 11 assists in 21 games.
- With 17 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 11 assists through 21 contests, Cole Caufield is pivotal for Montreal's attack.
- This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 10 assists for Columbus.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .898 save percentage (39th in the league), with 123 total saves, while giving up 14 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put together a 2-2-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Jenner has been vital to Columbus this season, collecting 16 points in 23 games.
- Zachary Werenski has picked up 15 points (0.7 per game), scoring one goal and adding 14 assists.
- Ivan Provorov's total of 14 points is via two goals and 12 assists.
- Spencer Martin's record is 2-5-1. He has conceded 26 goals (3.2 goals against average) and racked up 241 saves with a .903% save percentage (33rd in league).
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison
|Blue Jackets Rank
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|23rd
|2.91
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|28th
|21st
|3.39
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|18th
|30.5
|Shots
|28.5
|28th
|29th
|33.5
|Shots Allowed
|34.5
|30th
|28th
|11.11%
|Power Play %
|17.95%
|23rd
|2nd
|89.23%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.49%
|27th
