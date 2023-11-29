When the Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Montreal Canadiens at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Boone Jenner and Nicholas Suzuki should be among the top players to keep an eye on.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki is a key offensive option for Montreal, with 17 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and 11 assists in 21 games.

With 17 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 11 assists through 21 contests, Cole Caufield is pivotal for Montreal's attack.

This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 10 assists for Columbus.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .898 save percentage (39th in the league), with 123 total saves, while giving up 14 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put together a 2-2-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Jenner has been vital to Columbus this season, collecting 16 points in 23 games.

Zachary Werenski has picked up 15 points (0.7 per game), scoring one goal and adding 14 assists.

Ivan Provorov's total of 14 points is via two goals and 12 assists.

Spencer Martin's record is 2-5-1. He has conceded 26 goals (3.2 goals against average) and racked up 241 saves with a .903% save percentage (33rd in league).

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Blue Jackets Rank Blue Jackets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 2.71 28th 21st 3.39 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 18th 30.5 Shots 28.5 28th 29th 33.5 Shots Allowed 34.5 30th 28th 11.11% Power Play % 17.95% 23rd 2nd 89.23% Penalty Kill % 73.49% 27th

