The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4), coming off a 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins, host the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Canadiens were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blue Jackets (-135) Canadiens (+110) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have won six, or 33.3%, of the 18 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Montreal has a record of 4-10 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Canadiens, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 11 of 21 games this season.

Canadiens vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Blue Jackets Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 67 (13th) Goals 57 (28th) 78 (28th) Goals Allowed 73 (23rd) 8 (26th) Power Play Goals 14 (17th) 7 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (31st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Montreal went 5-5-0 against the spread and 4-6-0 straight up.

Five of Montreal's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.1 goals.

The Canadiens have scored 57 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have conceded 73 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 23rd.

They have a -16 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.