Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Boone Jenner, Nicholas Suzuki and others in the Columbus Blue Jackets-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Suzuki has scored six goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Montreal offense with 17 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.3 shots per game, shooting 12.2%.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 2

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Cole Caufield has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with six goals and 11 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 1 1 2 6 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Michael Matheson's five goals and 10 assists add up to 15 points this season.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

One of Columbus' top offensive players this season is Jenner, who has 16 points (11 goals, five assists) and plays an average of 19:34 per game.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 at Devils Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 2 0 2 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 1 0 1 4

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Zachary Werenski has one goal and 14 assists to total 15 points (0.7 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 4 4 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 0 0 1

