When the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Christian Dvorak light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dvorak stats and insights

Dvorak has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Dvorak has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 78 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.