The Montreal Canadiens, with Cole Caufield, are in action Wednesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Caufield's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Cole Caufield vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Caufield has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 18:52 on the ice per game.

Caufield has a goal in six games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Caufield has a point in 13 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Caufield has an assist in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Caufield's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

Caufield has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 3 17 Points 4 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

