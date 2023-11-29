The Vermont Catamounts (5-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dartmouth Stats Insights

The Big Green shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Catamounts averaged.

Dartmouth compiled an 8-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Catamounts ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Big Green ranked 297th.

The Big Green's 71.4 points per game last year were just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Catamounts allowed.

When it scored more than 66.9 points last season, Dartmouth went 9-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dartmouth scored 76 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 on the road.

At home, the Big Green gave up 68.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).

Dartmouth made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule