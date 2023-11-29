How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (5-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth Stats Insights
- The Big Green shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Catamounts averaged.
- Dartmouth compiled an 8-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Catamounts ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Big Green ranked 297th.
- The Big Green's 71.4 points per game last year were just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Catamounts allowed.
- When it scored more than 66.9 points last season, Dartmouth went 9-7.
Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Dartmouth scored 76 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 on the road.
- At home, the Big Green gave up 68.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
- Dartmouth made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.7%).
Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|L 81-48
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/15/2023
|Westfield State
|W 79-61
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 66-65
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
