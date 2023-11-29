The Vermont Catamounts (5-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth Stats Insights

  • The Big Green shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Catamounts averaged.
  • Dartmouth compiled an 8-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Catamounts ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Big Green ranked 297th.
  • The Big Green's 71.4 points per game last year were just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Catamounts allowed.
  • When it scored more than 66.9 points last season, Dartmouth went 9-7.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Dartmouth scored 76 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 on the road.
  • At home, the Big Green gave up 68.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
  • Dartmouth made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.7%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 UMass-Lowell L 81-48 Edward Leede Arena
11/15/2023 Westfield State W 79-61 Edward Leede Arena
11/25/2023 @ Saint Louis L 66-65 Chaifetz Arena
11/29/2023 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Albany (NY) - SEFCU Arena
12/6/2023 New Hampshire - Edward Leede Arena

