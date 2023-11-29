The Vermont Catamounts (5-2) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vermont vs. Dartmouth matchup in this article.

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Betting Trends (2022-23)

Dartmouth covered nine times in 21 games with a spread last season.

The Big Green covered the spread when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Vermont compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Catamounts games hit the over.

