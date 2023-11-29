Wednesday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (5-2) and Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 79-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Vermont, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 79, Dartmouth 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-21.5)

Vermont (-21.5) Computer Predicted Total: 136.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dartmouth Performance Insights

Dartmouth posted 71.4 points per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 72.4 points per contest (248th-ranked).

With 31.5 rebounds per game, the Big Green ranked 192nd in the country. They allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Dartmouth dished out 12.9 assists per game, which ranked them 186th in the country.

The Big Green committed 14.0 turnovers per game (25th-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.0 turnovers per game (165th-ranked).

The Big Green sank 8.1 three-pointers per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 33.3% shooting percentage (227th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Dartmouth allowed 6.9 threes per game (140th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.1% (128th-ranked) from downtown.

Dartmouth took 57.9% two-pointers and 42.1% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 68.3% were two-pointers and 31.7% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.