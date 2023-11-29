Dartmouth vs. Vermont November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) play the Vermont Catamounts (2-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Dartmouth vs. Vermont Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Dartmouth Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vermont Top Players (2022-23)
- Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dartmouth vs. Vermont Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vermont Rank
|Vermont AVG
|Dartmouth AVG
|Dartmouth Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|71.4
|183rd
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|297th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|5th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|14
|334th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.