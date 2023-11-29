The Vermont Catamounts (5-2) host the Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) after winning four straight home games. The Catamounts are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The over/under is set at 134.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -13.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Big Green Betting Records & Stats

Dartmouth's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 134.5 points 13 of 21 times.

The Big Green had a 143.8-point average over/under in their outings last year, 9.3 more points than the point total for this game.

The Big Green covered the spread nine times in 28 games last year.

Dartmouth won five, or 31.2%, of the 16 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Big Green played as an underdog of +700 or more once last season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Big Green.

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 18 62.1% 72.7 144.1 66.9 139.3 137.1 Dartmouth 13 61.9% 71.4 144.1 72.4 139.3 138.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

The Big Green put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Catamounts allowed.

Dartmouth went 8-4 against the spread and 9-7 overall when it scored more than 66.9 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 17-12-0 1-2 14-15-0 Dartmouth 9-12-0 1-0 12-9-0

Dartmouth vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Dartmouth 13-1 Home Record 7-5 9-6 Away Record 3-11 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 80.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.0 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.