In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Gustav Lindstrom to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindstrom stats and insights

Lindstrom has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (zero shots).

Lindstrom has zero points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 78 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

