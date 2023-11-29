The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes seven games featuring an Ivy League team in action. Among those games is the Seton Hall Pirates playing the Princeton Tigers.

Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Providence Friars at Columbia Lions 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 29 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Providence Friars at Columbia Lions 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 29 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) La Salle Explorers at Pennsylvania Quakers 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus La Salle Explorers at Pennsylvania Quakers 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Brown Bears at Bryant Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cornell Big Red at Binghamton Bearcats 6:07 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Seton Hall Pirates at Princeton Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

