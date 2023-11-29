Should you wager on Jesse Ylonen to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Ylonen has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Ylonen has no points on the power play.

Ylonen averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 78 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:52 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:16 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 7:23 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 7:22 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 2-1 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 3-1

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

