Can we anticipate Joel Armia lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Armia has zero points on the power play.

Armia averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

