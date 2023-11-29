Will Joel Armia Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 29?
Can we anticipate Joel Armia lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Armia stats and insights
- Armia has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Armia has zero points on the power play.
- Armia averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
