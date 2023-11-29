The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Josh Anderson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson is yet to score through 21 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Anderson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 78 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:18 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 5-3

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

