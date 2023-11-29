Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Anderson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Josh Anderson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Anderson has averaged 16:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Anderson has yet to score a goal through 21 games this year.

Anderson has recorded a point twice this season in 21 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In two of 21 contests this season, Anderson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Anderson's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 25% chance of Anderson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Anderson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 78 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 4 2 Points 1 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.